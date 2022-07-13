ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Orphan: First Kill's Trailer Promise The Fiery Return Of Esther, And It's Coming Sooner Than You Think

By Mike Reyes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

If the original plans for the upcoming movie Orphan: First Kill had held up, we would probably already be able to stream the prequel to the 2009 horror thriller. What was once intended as a January 2022 release soon disappeared, without a trace of when to expect it. Leave it to Esther to reappear at the most surprising moment, as her fiery return will be arriving sooner than you think; and there’s a trailer to prove it.

Taking place before the events of Orphan, First Kill, the trailer released by Paramount shows us the initial family that Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) is adopted by after breaking out of her previous home, an Estonian asylum. Stealing the identity of a young girl who presumably died, she’s welcomed in by the parents Katie (Julia Stiles) and Richard (Rossif Sutherland), who think it’s their lucky day.

If only they knew the destructive metaphorical fire that their supposedly innocent charge held within her. Picking up right where Orphan left off tonally, this prequel story, which comes out in August, revels in bringing Fuhrman back as the force of destruction whose appearances have always deceived.

Returning to the role she helped make famous 13 years ago, Isabelle Fuhrman surprised everyone when she was announced as returning for Orphan’s throwback storyline. Though we’re in a world where Marvel can CGI de-age anyone to any point in their life, that sort of short cut isn’t on the table for Orphan: First Kill. As confirmed by Furhman herself, clever filmmaking, makeup tricks and body doubles are what help bring Esther back to her vicious and youthful state.

Admittedly, I’m dancing around the finer details surrounding the twist of Orphan that made director Jaume Collet-Serra’s 2009 original such a cult classic. While it’s one of those twists that don’t ruin watching the film overall, some people might want to go into Orphan: First Kill without such knowledge and be taken aback. Though even if you do know Esther’s secret, Julia Stiles promises an even bigger twist in this eventful Orphan prequel.

Some say that you only hurt the ones you love. If there’s any truth to that statement, then Esther must really love her new family in Orphan: First Kill. Seeing a villainous Isabelle Fuhrman squaring off with an angry Julia Stiles looks like it’s going to be quite a surprise to behold. Though seeing as Orphan’s story picks up where it does, it may help not to get too attached to Stiles’ character, just for safety’s sake.

The twisted antics of Esther return with Orphan: First Kill, which will simultaneously be available in theaters, on streaming VOD and to Paramount Plus subscribers on August 19th. If you’re already signed up, then you can also revisit Orphan, as Paramount already has that movie streaming for its happy customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHEbm_0geRvWXD00

CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Comments / 0

