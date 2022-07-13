Wendi and Valerie Loyet, owners of Crisp Rochester

In a 431-296 vote, Nurses at Rochester General Hospital voted to unionize this week, marking it potentially the most successful unionization effort in the U.S. since Amazon workers in New York City. Hospital administration declined to comment for this report but released a statement saying: “We are disappointed in this outcome, as we continue to believe a direct working relationship with our employees is best for the hospital and our team members. However, we accept the results and are fully committed to healing and moving forward as ONE TEAM, continuing to provide great care for our community, together.”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO