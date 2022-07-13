ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Wendi and Valerie Loyet, owners of Crisp Rochester

wxxinews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Wendi and Valerie Loyet moved to Rochester from Texas four years ago, opening a restaurant was not top of mind. But now, the married couple is keeping busy with Crisp Rochester in the South...

www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester residents celebrate Pride with parade, festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After two years, Pride is back in Rochester. Hundreds came out to celebrate and show support for the LGBTQ community. Park Avenue turned into a sea of rainbows as the Rochester Pride Parade returned to the city. Around 150 different organizations walked in the parade. “It’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hilton Fire Department Carnival continues Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Hilton Fire Department Carnival continues Saturday night with rides, games, and thousands of steamed clams. There's been live music every night. The four-day event wraps up tonight with the ROC Star Academy, Jumbo Shrimp and Tryst playing in the beer pavilion. The carnival will be...
HILTON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Thirsty? Fantastic Breweries Near Western New York

Thirsty pub-goers all over Western New York can agree - local, craft beer is the best. Craft beer, aka beer produced by a smaller, independent brewery, is one of Western New York’s best exports. When you sip on a cold, local craft beer, you’re not just impressing your palate with unique flavor combinations that came from the mind of a local brewer. Some nutritionists even say that craft beer can even be healthier for you than a traditional, domestic one!
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Southeast Towers gets new name

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - One apartment complex in Rochester is looking a lot different Saturday. A multi-million dollar redevelopment project years in the making. Saturday, residents of Southeast towers got to celebrate with the unveiling of a new community space and a rebranding of their home. Southeast, owned by Conifer,...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Restaurants
WHEC TV-10

Work continues on home for local family

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Work continues on a Flower City Habitat for Humanity home on Saxton Street. This is a project with the Builders Exchange of Rochester and the Catholic Charities Youth Build. It began in fall of 2021 with the goal of building a home in Rochester for a...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Pride Parade parking and planning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester's Pride Parade hits the streets of Rochester Saturday. Here’s what you need to know if you plan on going. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and goes down Park Avenue, between Alexander & Brunswick streets. About 140 groups are expected to march. Parking will...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Cfo
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Franky

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Meet the most handsome gentleman, Franky! The senior has found himself on the hunt for a new home. Franky is a sweet, 10-year-old mixed breed who doesn't ask for much -- just some walks, snacks and a new human companion or two.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bands on the Bricks continued Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochestarians had some fun at Bands on the Bricks on Friday night!. The Rochester Public Market hosted live music, food and drink vendors. Begging Angels and the Zac Brown Tribute Band performed. If you missed Friday’s show, don't worry! There are still three more Bands on...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Artist grant program offers monthly payments to a handful of Rochester musicians

A new grassroots organization dedicated to preserving Rochester's music scene is launching a grant program for independent artists. The Local Sound Collaborative started taking applications on Friday for a pilot program that will award monthly payments of $200 to five local musicians for one year. "We're also accepting applications from...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wxxinews.org

Leadership Rochester and its impact in the community

How do cities like Rochester develop more diverse, younger leaders? It's a problem that many cities face, and it's an issue that sparked the creation of an organization called Leadership Rochester. The organization is celebrating 30 years this year. Haven't heard of it? If not, the members would like that...
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

RGH Nurses Vote to Unionize

In a 431-296 vote, Nurses at Rochester General Hospital voted to unionize this week, marking it potentially the most successful unionization effort in the U.S. since Amazon workers in New York City. Hospital administration declined to comment for this report but released a statement saying: “We are disappointed in this outcome, as we continue to believe a direct working relationship with our employees is best for the hospital and our team members. However, we accept the results and are fully committed to healing and moving forward as ONE TEAM, continuing to provide great care for our community, together.”
ROCHESTER, NY
Stereogum

Japanese Breakfast Cancels Show At Rochester Venue Hosting Far-Right “Reawaken America” Tour

Japanese Breakfast has canceled a show at the Rochester venue Main Street Armory because it is hosting a stop on the “Reawaken America” tour, a traveling far-right speaking engagement that provides a platform for those who believe in COVID-19 and 2020 presidential election conspiracies. The tour — which has rolled through Tulsa, Myrtle Beach, Salem, and San Marcos over the last few months — has been described as “the start of QAnon 2.0” by New York magazine.
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester rank among the geekiest cities in America

The geeks will inherit the Earth. Three cities in Upstate New York have been named among the 100 geekiest cities in America on a new list marking “Embrace Your Geekness Day,” which is July 13. Lawn Love, a website that connects homeowners with mowing services and other lawn care providers, compared the 200 largest U.S. cities in a variety of metrics, such as number of fan events like Comic-Cons and Renaissance festivals, costume shops (for cosplayers), “geek meetup groups” (such as LARP, or Live Action Role-Playing), and the number of stores that sell comics, video games, trading cards and board games.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's Business Person of the Year winners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - News10NBC would like to congratulate the Small Business Council of Rochester's Business Person of the Year winners—Keith Williams from Consilarium and Kevin Shulte with Greenspark. Vic Salerno of O'Connell Electric was awarded the distinguished career award. These individuals were honored Thursday night during a ceremony...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy