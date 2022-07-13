Minor injuries in I-75 crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the identity of a man who was struck and killed last night while crossing Branch Hill Guinea Pike in Miami Township. Police say he died at the scene and they need your help to find that driver and vehicle.
PIQUA — A Piqua man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight following a Thursday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle and a semi. Piqua police have identified the 18-year-old male driver as Neil Bayman, a resident of Piqua. The crash occurred around 4 p.m. when a semi that...
A part of U.S. 30 by the State Route 115 overpass and exit ramp is back open this morning after being closed for seven hours following a crash with a semi and trailer Thursday evening. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the semi-driver from Indianapolis was ejected and received life-threatening injuries. He was taken to St. Rita's for treatment. The OSHP reports that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
DAYTON — At least two people have been hospitalized following an accident on Southbound 75 at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard late Thursday night, according to the Montgomery Regional Dispatch. The crash was reported around 11:03 p.m. and had Southbound 75 closed for around three hours. It reopened just after...
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A Eaton man is dead after being hit by a car in Beavercreek Twp. earlier this month. Kurtis Brown, 31, was identified as the man who died July 1 after being hit by a car on US 35, according to a crash report. The incident was...
(Wayne County, IN)---70 was shut down in both the east and westbound lanes in western Wayne County Thursday afternoon. It began when a person suffered a medical incident near the State Road 1 exit. A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to help, but the cruiser caught fire and became fully engulfed in flame. According to the department, the interstate was shut down out of an abundance of caution due to the ammunition that was in the cruiser. The fire did not result in any injuries.
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A car accident led to a a vehicle being flipped upside down in Vandalia on Thursday afternoon. The City of Vandalia Division of Fire responded to a report of an auto accident on W. Alkaline Springs Road. One occupant was transported to the hospital with...
PIQUA — A motorcyclist was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after a collision with a semitrailer Thursday afternoon on County Road 25A in Piqua. The condition of the 18-year-old male, who was wearing a helmet and thrown from the bike, was not immediately available, Piqua police Lt. Miles Gearing said.
(Richmond, IN)--One person was flown to a Level One trauma center following a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Richmond’s east side late Thursday night. It happened at around 11 o’clock near the intersection of National Road East and Old National Road. National Road East was then shut down for an investigation that included a drone from the Richmond Fire Department. There’s no word yet on the condition or identity of the motorcyclist. Drugs and alcohol are not thought to have been a factor.
UPDATE: The crews on scene on Snyder Park Road in Springfield have recovered the body of a 38-year-old man who had been cooling off with his family on Friday afternoon. Springfield Fire officials told Dayton 24/7 Now's Mamie Bah that the man entered a section of the rapids in the area of Snyder Park Road and North Plum Street, and never resurfaced.
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The coroner is on the scene after a person was pulled from the water in Springfield. According to authorities, an adult male went under in the rapids and did not resurface. Springfield fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Snyder Park Road...
A Pittsburgh area man died after being struck by lightning last week while working as a truck driver, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Fifty-year-old Daryl Lewis, who lived in Dravosburg, was driving a load across Ohio on Wednesday during a severe storm. Tanya Lewis, Daryl's wife, said his truck...
TROY — On Friday morning at 7:47 A.M. corrections officers doing a routine cell check found an unresponsive male inmate. Life saving measures were immediately rendered and Troy medics were summonsed. The inmate, Jason D. Ray, age 47 of West Milton was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced.
DARKE COUNTY — Fire crews were called to battle a fully-involved barn fire in Darke County Saturday morning. Darke County Dispatch confirmed crews were called to extinguish the fire in the 9800 block of Grubbs Rex Road around 8:37 a.m. News Center 7 crew on scene reports seeing multiple...
MIAMI COUNTY — A Ludlow Falls man was arrested on Friday morning following a crash on St. Rt. 571 near Peters Road. Andrew Kendrick, 44, was taken into custody after the vehicle he was traveling in went out of control on Peters Road, went off the side of the road, rolled twice, then ended up in the ditch, when Kendrick allegedly fled the scene on foot after retrieving an axe from the wreckage.
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — I-70 temporarily closed Wednesday afternoon after a police car caught fire. Indiana State Police responded to a report of a police car on fire on I-70 near the 137 mile marker. That’s right next to the exit for State Road 1 in Hagerstown.
VANDALIA — A Clearcreek Township Officer remains in the hospital Friday after being shot while responding to a domestic incident on July 12. Officer Eric Ney remains in critical condition, according to a Miami Valley Hospital spokesperson, after being shot across the face. In a letter, his church “Vandalia...
LEWISBURG — At least one person is injured after a crash on Interstate 70 Westbound in Lewisburg late Tuesday night. Crews were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a semi-trailer pulling a car around 11:45 p.m., according to initial reports. According to Ohio State Highway...
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The body of a Beavercreek man was found in Lake Michigan after he attempted to rescue a drowning child. According to our partners at WOOD-TV, 33-year-old Anthony Diehl was attempting to save a 7-year-old boy who was drowning at South Haven’s North Beach. Diehl then disappeared in the water. Authorities presumed […]
DAYTON — At least one person was injured after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the Montgomery County Dispatch. Crews were called to reports of a person hit by a vehicle on Eastbound U.S. 35 near Steve Whalen Boulevard at around 4:15 a.m. Dispatch records...
Comments / 0