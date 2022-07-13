Minor injuries in I-75 crash

(Wayne County, IN)---70 was shut down in both the east and westbound lanes in western Wayne County Thursday afternoon. It began when a person suffered a medical incident near the State Road 1 exit. A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to help, but the cruiser caught fire and became fully engulfed in flame. According to the department, the interstate was shut down out of an abundance of caution due to the ammunition that was in the cruiser. The fire did not result in any injuries.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO