Angelina Jolie Is Happy Ex Brad Pitt 'Stepped Up' To Make Trip To Rome Where He Visited The Kids, Source Shares: 'A Huge Weight Off Her Shoulders'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Source: mega

On better terms? Earlier this week, Brad Pitt was spotted in the Rome, Italy, airport, where it was reported he was visiting his kids, who are abroad with their mother, Angelina Jolie.

According to Hollywood Life, the handsome hunk, 58, traveled across the world to see the twins, Knox and Vivienne, before their 14th birthday. “Angelina’s on a tight shooting schedule [on Without Blood] so she’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday, it means a lot to her that he made the trip,” the source claimed.

“She always bends over backwards to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays,” the insider added. “But in this situation, she was stressing about how make it all work, so the fact that Brad’s stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

The former flames, who got divorced in 2016 and share six kids: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, haven't been in the best place over the last few months, as they are currently disagreeing on a custody agreement, and Pitt is upset with Jolie after she sold her stake in their wine company to a Russian oligarch.

Source: mega

Despite their differences, the Maleficent star is attempting to have a peaceful interaction with the Hollywood star. “They have virtually no contact, everything between them, including the kids’ schedules is handled by third parties because they’re still battling it out in court,” the insider divulged. “But Angelina shields the kids from it all as best she can because she wants them to have a healthy relationship with their dad, regardless of how she feels about him.”

Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Pitt has had a hard time trusting Jolie.

“It’s very clear to him that Angie has gone out of her way to delay and stall the process,” an insider told Us Weekly of the Moneyball star. “All he can do is work with his legal team and file the paperwork whilst responding to her claims. Month after month goes by with one piece of red tape after another, endless jumping through hoops and bickering between their lawyers with no resolution."

Yvonne Morales
2d ago

she is also including him now that he is suing her, she's probably trying to get on his good side so he'll drop the suit!!

Yvonne Morales
2d ago

she calls him when she needs help! but what about the rest of the time he has been fighting for custody! she is trying to make herself look good by thanking Brad now!!

OK! Magazine

