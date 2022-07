PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - There are 8 inmates sitting in the Peoria county jail who Sheriff Chris Watkins said should not be there due to their mental fitness. “They’re not supposed to be in a county jail, they’re not supposed to be in a DOC, they’re supposed to in a mental health facility getting that treatment and they’ve been sitting there for over a year waiting, it’s just unacceptable,” Watkins said.

PEORIA COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO