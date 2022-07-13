Charlotte murder suspect arrested in Austin, TX

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A multi-state and multi-agency operation resulted in the arrest of a Charlotte murder suspect in Austin, Texas this week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Detectives identified 27-year-old Noe Chinchilla as the suspect and he was arrested on Monday in Austin, Texas as a result of a multi-state, multi-agency collaborative effort, officers said.

CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the FBI Charlotte Violent Crime Task Force, the FBI San Antonio Central Texas Violent Crime Task Force, and the Austin Police Department were among the departments involved in the hunt for the suspect.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 8:30 p.m. on June 21 near 300 Branchview Drive in south Charlotte.

16-year-old boy killed, 18-year-old injured in south Charlotte shooting

16-year-old Jeferson Landaverde-Cantareno was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene, CMPD said. A second victim who was also inside the vehicle was found a short distance away and was transported to Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chinchilla was interviewed by CMPD officers who traveled to Austin on Tuesday and he is awaiting extradition back to Mecklenburg County, according to the police report.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The DA’s Office, victim services, CSI, CFD, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no motive given in the shooting and this remains an active investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.