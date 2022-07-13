ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

988 mental health crisis hotline starts Saturday

By Calyn Thompson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgVkR_0geRtk0v00

DES MOINES, Iowa – We are just days away from being able to dial three numbers to access a national mental health hotline. Starting Saturday, July 16, 9-8-8 will replace the existing 10-digit suicide prevention number.

Local advocates are hopeful it will change how we help people in crisis.

“It’s really going to be groundbreaking because for the first time we’re going to have a three-digit number that people who are in a behavioral health crisis can access,” Peggy Huppert, executive director of NAMI Iowa, said. “And they can immediately talk to someone who can help them, who’s trained to help them.”

Two existing organizations in Eastern Iowa will field the calls and text messages. Huppert said the goal is that the calls and texts be answered by an Iowan who knows local resources, but there’s concern that won’t happen due to current staffing shortages.

Congress dedicated some money to the new hotline, but much of the funding was left up to the states.
“If we want these calls and texts answered in a timely way by Iowans, then we have to be willing to pay for it,” Huppert said.

Huppert says all calls will be answered, call centers in other states will help fill the gaps.

The current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255 for anyone who is struggling.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

A Dozen Iowa Nursing Homes Have Closed Due to Finances

(Radio Iowa) A dozen Iowa nursing homes have closed in the past seven months for financial reasons. Iowa Health Care Association president and C-E-O Brent Willet says like any industry, nursing homes face rising operating costs — but cannot raise daily and monthly rates because those are set by the government for Medicare and Medicaid patients.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

11 Iowa nursing homes have closed in recent months

JOHNSTON -- Nearly a dozen nursing homes in Iowa, including three in Siouxland, have closed since late last year, largely due to financial stress from inflation, supply chain issues and workforce shortages, the leader of a statewide health care organization said Friday. While many businesses and industries are facing those...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WHO 13

UnityPoint Health and former Hawkeye kicker launch Every Kick Counts

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Health and former Hawkeye kicker, Keith Duncan, launched a new initiative, Every Kick Counts, to help raise awareness on the importance of recording fetal movements. Every Kick Counts is a part of the Count the Kicks public health campaign that aims to educate expectant mothers and medical providers on […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Health
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Homelessness Symposium aims to end homeless crisis in Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — Every state has problems with homelessness and those problems come in different shapes and sizes. At the Lutheran Church of Hope in Des Moines, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) field office hosted a two-day event aimed at educating organizations. The 2022 Iowa Nebraska Peer-to-Peer Homelessness Symposium wrapped […]
DES MOINES, IA
ktwb.com

COVID cases jump 30% in Iowa; hospitalizations up

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — The state’s COVID-19 infection rate increased significantly in the past week when there were 5,187 new confirmed cases, a 30% jump from the week prior, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly update on Wednesday. The increase snapped a two-month...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Children’s covid vaccine now available at clinics across Iowa

DES MOINES – It’s been a few weeks since the CDC recommended that children aged 6 months to 5 years old get vaccinated for covid. Now clinics across the state are receiving the vaccines for children. Dr. Amy Shriver MD, a Pediatrician at Blank Children’s Hospital said that clinics around the state ordered doses of […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Crisis Hotline#Behavioral Health#Nami Iowa#Iowans#Nexstar Media Inc
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Attorney General Calls for Red Flag Gun Seizure Laws

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa's Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general's requests to join multistate lawsuits, under an unusual compromise that has allowed her to repeatedly block the state's involvement in challenges to Trump administration policies. Iowa Attorney General Miller agreed in May 2019 to seek Gov. Kim Reynolds' approval before he would join multistate lawsuits.(AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Propane Is Not A Guarantee In Iowa This Fall

Rural America and Iowa are no strangers to the use of propane. Their relationship can be traced back at least 100 years and is seen being used in the home and around the operation. CHS, the nation’s largest ag cooperative, is encouraging farmers to prepare for shortages in propane this...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa Alcohol distribution laws set to change

Last night we featured the McCaffery brothers and their podcast and tonight in part two we take a look the future of the two Hawkeye basketball players. Kirkwood Community College partnered with TrueNorth Insurance today to give employees a better understanding of what it takes to be a trucker. New...
IOWA CITY, IA
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Iowa’s historic tax reform

Earlier this year, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature passed the largest tax relief measure in the state’s history. The historic tax reform will replace the progressive income tax with a flat 3.90 percent rate by 2026. Iowa’s corporate tax rate will also gradually phase down until it reaches a flat 5.50 percent. Starting next year, the reform will repeal all state taxes on retirement income.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
KCCI.com

Iowa Department of Corrections is changing how inmates can receive mail

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections is changing how inmates receive mail. Starting July 21, the state Department of Corrections will go through a third-party service located in Las Vegas. Those sending mail must send it to the P.O. box listed, along with a special code number for the facility you're looking to reach. The inmate's information must also be included.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa DNR says E-coli levels exceed standards at two area lakes

(Ames, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, this week, said swimming is not recommended at beaches at 10 separate Iowa State Parks due to high levels of E.Coli (fecal) bacteria. Sources of E. coli can include untreated human sewage, failing septic tanks, livestock agriculture, pets, wildlife, and illegal connections from home sewer systems to surface water. When E. Coli exceeds the permissible level in recreational water, it results in the closing of beaches, ponds, lakes, and swimming and fishing areas.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa Restaurant Association calls new alcohol distribution law a win

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Iowa’s alcohol distribution laws will soon change. Thosechanges could have a major impact on bars, restaurants, golf courses and any establishment that carries a class C license. KCRG reports beginning Jan. 1, 2023, businesses that carry a Class C license will be able...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Japanese Beetles Arrive In Iowa Late, But They're Hungry

(Ames, IA) -- Iowa gardeners are starting to report Japanese beetles, an annual pest that has an appetite for hundreds of common plants. Donald Lewis, Iowa State University professor emeritus says the beetle seems to have emerged a few weeks later than normal. He describes the population as spotty, heavy in some areas, light in others. He says the numbers can depend on if populations are in the invasion cycle or not.
AMES, IA
theperrynews.com

DNR issues 12 toxic beach warnings for July 15-21

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water, most commonly in Iowa from livestock sources.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa's first dual-language road sign unveiled

Tama — Wednesday morning, Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) unveiled the state's first dual-language road sign along U.S. 30 near Tama. Many Tama County residents showed up to see Iowa DOT's reveal of the new sign. The sign, which reads "Meskwakilnaki," honors the Meskwaki heritage and settlement in...
TAMA COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy