Saint Augustine, FL

Huey Magoo’s opens 30th location

Fast Casual
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida-based Huey Magoo's opened its 30th location Wednesday in St. Augustine, Florida. The 2,555-square-foot, free-standing restaurant features a drive-thru and is the first of three opening in St. John's County...

