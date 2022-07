MADISON – Despite the blazing outside temperature, firefighters with Madison Fire and Rescue Department responded to two fires during the week of July 10. “The first fire was located at a residence off Palmer Road on Saturday, July 9 around 12 p.m. The fire caused extensive damage to the home and was ruled unintentional in nature,” Captain Ryan Gentry said. Gentry works as a paramedic and as Community Outreach Representative and Public Information Officer for Madison Fire and Rescue Department.

