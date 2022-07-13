Meet Kris Jenner’s Inner Circle: From Lifelong Friends to Celebrity BFFs

Faye Resnick, Kris Jenner, and Jennifer Lawrence. Instagram; Shutterstock(2)

Everyone wants to hang out with the coolest mom in Hollywood. Kris Jenner became close friends with Jennifer Lawrence after the Oscar winner frequently expressed her obsession with the iconic momager — but she isn’t the reality star’s only A-list pal.

“She was a big Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan,” the Safely cofounder told Steve Harvey of Lawrence during an episode of Steve On Watch in August 2017, shortly after photos of the pair hanging out went viral. “And somebody from her team called me up and said, ‘Would you surprise Jennifer on her birthday and give her a birthday cake, like, you’ll be the surprise.’ When I walked out with this cake, she was so excited, and we’ve had this little texting friendship from then on.”

Three months later, the Silver Linings Playbook star reminisced about a wild dinner party she attended at Jenner’s house while speaking with Kim Kardashian on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Jennifer came over for dinner two weeks ago, I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in our lives,” the Skims founder revealed in November 2017. “It was so funny. They had a few too many drinks for my taste.”

Lawrence, for her part, recalled stripping down in Jenner’s closet to try on some of her glamorous outfits. “I remember getting naked in your mom’s closet and ordering you to dress me,” the Red Sparrow actress said as a video from the bash played on the show. “I looked amazing, as you could see in that video. Is my memory correct? Did you call Kanye [West] to come up in the closet? Did you want him to style me?”

The reality TV matriarch confirmed the X-Men: First Class actress’ hijinks a few weeks later. “We started having a few cocktails, and we were having so much fun. And as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet, looking at clothes and some stuff, and she started trying some stuff on,” Jenner recounted during an appearance on Steve On Watch in November 2017. “She just took off her jeans and went for it.”

In addition to her headline-grabbing friendships with A-listers like Lawrence, Jenner has continued to surround herself with lifelong friends like Faye Resnick, whom she described as her “OG ride or die” in July 2022. “What an amazing few decades we have had together!” the California native wrote via Instagram at the time while celebrating the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s birthday. “You are the most fabulous BFF, friend, mother, sister, auntie, traveling partner, therapist, and you know how to make the best margarita on the planet.”

Jenner continued: “You are so loyal, kind, smart, funny, supportive, generous, beautiful inside and out and have such great business sense. I am beyond blessed to have you in my life. Thank you for your beautiful friendship.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Jenner’s inner circle, from lifelong friends to her celebrity pals: