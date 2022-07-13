ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Detectives connect man to two armed robberies, bail set at $550,000

By Annette Weston
wcti12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, Pitt County — An eastern North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with two armed robberies, one last week and a second earlier this year. On May...

wcti12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret Co. clothing store

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville woman is in custody for burglarizing a clothing store this spring. Jacksonville Police arrested 51-year-old Pamela Renee Gibson Friday night for breaking into Chloe’s Closet just outside of Newport on May 22, 2022. Footage of the incident was caught on surveillance cameras. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant for her arrest after identifying her as a suspect in the robbery at 5242 Hwy 24, Newport.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WTKR News 3

Police search for man, vehicle involved in Edenton shooting

EDENTON, N.C. - The Edenton Police Department needs the public's help in identifying the suspect and vehicle involved in a recent shooting. On Thursday around 5:55 pm., a shooting took place in the 100 block of Paradise Road. Police now need the public’s assistance in identifying the man pictured below...
EDENTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Pitt County, NC
Crime & Safety
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville woman charged in Chloe’s Closet break-in

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville woman has been charged in connection to the May 22 break-in at Chloe’s Closet on Hwy. 24 in Newport. Pamela Renee Gibson, 51, has been charged with felony breaking and entering. She is being held in the Onslow County Jail under a $5,000 bond and is expected to make her first court appearance on Aug. 4.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

KPD: Two arrested in cases of drug distribution

On Thursday, July 14, 2022 officers with the Kinston Police Department with the assistance of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant and arrest warrant at 3421 Falling Creek Kinston, NC. Officers located Joseph Wilson, 36 of Kinston, NC at the residence who was wanted for narcotics distribution. During the search, officers located additional narcotics inside the residence. Mr. Wilson is currently being held in the Pitt County Detention Center.
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

5 gunshot wounds, 4 days, 3 shootings: Rocky Mount police say ongoing feud could be driving surge in gun violence

Rocky Mount, N.C. — Five men have been injured in three Rocky Mount shootings since Tuesday connected to an ongoing feud, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department. The first shooting took place on Tuesday in the 600 block of Buena Vista Avenue. That injured two men. Then on Wednesday, two men were shot near L&L Food Store at the 3500 block of Hunter Hill Road.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Armed Robberies#Violent Crime#The Family Dollar#The Belvoir Community#Sharp Point Rd
WITN

Second arrest made in courthouse shooting in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern Police have charged and arrested another person in the shooting in front of the Craven County Courthouse. On Wednesday, police say they arrested Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant of Vanceboro. She is charged with one count of accessory after the fact for first degree...
cbs17

Suspect in 3 ‘brutal rapes’ arrested; held on $8M bond: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in what the Raleigh police chief said were three brutal rapes has been arrested. Kevin Earl Parker, 46, of Raleigh was arrested July 8 and charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Raleigh and one in Greenville, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.
RALEIGH, NC
neusenews.com

Snow Hill Police Department: Stabbing leads to arrest

Snow Hill Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page:. On 07/10/2022 Snow Hill Police Department, assisted by Greene County Sheriff's Office, responded to a private residence on West Greene Street to investigate a reported assault. Chief Smith arrived on scene and discovered a stabbing victim who was treated promptly by Greene County EMS, and was subsequently transported to Vidant Medical Center. Chief Smith Interviewed all parties on scene and processed the crime scene. Based on the interviews conducted and the physical evidence at the scene, it was determined that Ramziddin Muwwakkil had stabbed the victim in the chest with a butcher knife after initiating an argument with the victim. Muwwakkil was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and placed under a $25,000 bond. The victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering from the injury.
SNOW HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Arrest made after Snow Hill stabbing

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Snow Hill Police Department made an arrest Sunday in connection to a stabbing that injured one person. Ramziddin Muwwakkil was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was placed under a $25,000 bond. SHPD and Green County Sheriff’s Office...
SNOW HILL, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville PD officials looking for man last seen June 8, 2022

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for a missing man. They said Thomas Earl Russell was last seen leaving 1901 Fairview Way on June 8, 2022. Family and friends have not seen or heard from him since. Russell is described as 6'2" tall,...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy