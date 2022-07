It was another busy week for Lee County Sheriff's officers, as the department recorded 252 arrests for the week concluding July 9th according to public records. This represents a significant increase of 23.52% over the same period last year when officers recorded 204 arrests. It also is a decidedly higher number than that of neighboring Collier County, which saw 153 arrests for the same period.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO