Franklin County, VA

Furry Friends

Franklin News Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweet, 10-year-old Betsy is looking for a hospice home to help her live out the rest of her days in a warm, loving home. She was found as a stray and...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Franklin News Post

Small business sector continues to grow

The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Franklin County as evidenced by the blossoming of new and expanded small businesses throughout the county. While the growth is a welcome sign to many, it has local economic develop officials concerned about the lack of retail and warehouse space available. Beth Simms, director of Franklin County Economic Development, said, “Commercial space is scarce.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

New Rocky Mount police chief named

A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will take over as chief of the Rocky Mount Police Department in August. Near the end of the Rocky Mount Town Council’s Monday evening meeting, Town Manager Robert Wood announced that Phillip Young will be filling the police chief position.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

First no-wakesurfing zone public hearing set for next week

The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission will be holding its first public hearing next week for a proposed no-wakesurfing zone in the Merriman Run area of Smith Mountain Lake. The public hearing comes nearly a year after TLAC approved the use of no-wakesurfing zones on the lake as an effort to...
MONETA, VA
Franklin News Post

School board explores funding additional school resource officer positions

Franklin County Public Schools is looking into the financial feasibility of staffing every school in the division with a school resource officer. As educators, local representatives, school officials and members of law enforcement have grappled with the question of school safety in the wake of the May 24 Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, school resource officers have emerged as a solution.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Upgrades needed to maintain high school culinary program accreditation

Franklin County Public Schools has one year to upgrade the kitchen space for its culinary arts program to maintain accreditation. The culinary arts program is part of the division's career and technical education program. Legislation recently enacted by the Virginia General Assembly requires any CTE program to meet the accreditation standards of a state or national program.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

