Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Having what some people call “hooded eyes”—that is, a deep fold between my eyelid and eyebrow—has proven to be the ultimate challenge when getting my eye makeup to show. But thankfully, I have found ways to let my hard work shine through, like brushing my eyeshadow above my deep-set crease—a tip I learned from beauty TikToker Nikki de Jager (better known as @nikkietutorials)—and by coloring in my inner fold with bright eyeliners. When I heard the news of M.A.C. Cosmetics launching its Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eyeliners, I decided to see if they could enhance my eye makeup looks.

MAKEUP ・ 24 DAYS AGO