The Puget Sound crabbing season opened last week. For the fifth straight year, most of the waters surrounding the Gig Harbor and Key peninsulas weren’t included. Since 2018, the area south of the Tacoma Narrows bridges (Marine Area 13) has remained closed to allow the weak Dungeness crab population to increase. The closure extended north through Marine Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon, including Gig Harbor proper) in 2018 and 2019. Numbers have recovered enough there to offer a limited season — July 3 through Aug. 30 on Sundays and Mondays.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO