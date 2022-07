Children with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which affects 5 to 8 million children in the United States, may be at risk of developing type 2 diabetes as adults. NALFD affects liver function by storing large fat droplets in the cells of the liver. The relationship between NAFLD and type 2 diabetes in adults has long been studied but much less is known about how the disease affects children.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 26 DAYS AGO