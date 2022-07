ALBANY — Democrat Stacey Abrams likens Gov. Brian Kemp, her Republican opponent in the Georgia gubernatorial race, to a slick used car salesman. “He’ll show you a nice, shiny vehicle with a polished grill and new tires,” Abrams said during a conversation with The Albany Herald Friday on a campaign swing through southwest Georgia. “But he’s just hoping no one will look under the hood. See, it’s the engine that matters most. And Brian Kemp’s not telling the people of Georgia the whole story. He’s not talking about the engine.”

ALBANY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO