The New Jersey Devils took their best swing at signing Johnny Gaudreau and missed when the unrestricted free agent forward chose the Columbus Blue Jackets instead. But the Devils believe they were still able to check a lot of the boxes they wanted to this offseason with the moves they made in the past week. It began with acquiring goalie Vitek Vanecek in a trade of picks in the 2022 NHL Draft with the Washington Capitals on July 8 followed by forward Erik Haula in a trade with the Boston Bruins for Pavel Zacha on Wednesday.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO