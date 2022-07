PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A bar that has grown with generations of people in Northeast Arkansas is back open, with the same memories and food Arkansans remember. As soon as the door opens, the jukebox is playing and grease is sizzling in the kitchen. Those are the sounds many have heard at Roy’s for over 80 years. The bar shut its doors about two years ago.

PARAGOULD, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO