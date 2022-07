AMES, Iowa (KCAU) — With wildfires raging in parts of the west, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fire Program has sent firefighters to other states. These states include Alaska, Colorado, and Texas. Alaska received six Iowa wildland firefighters that will help for around three weeks while Colorado received two firefighters that will be helping for about two weeks. Texas had three wildland firefighters come along with the DNR’s type 6 fire engine to fight the Dempsey Fire.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO