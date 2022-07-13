ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

ROSEBURG SCHOOLS CONTINUE WITH FREE MEALS DURING SUMMER

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseburg Public Schools continues to offer free meals over summer break. Meals are served weekdays through August 11th at the following times and Lunchbox Express sites:. *11:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. at Saddle Butte Mobile Manor. *11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Creekside Family Church. *12:05 p.m....

FOOD SAFETY AND PRESERVATION HOTLINE NOW TAKING CALLS

With canning season underway, the Food Safety and Preservation hotline from the Oregon State University Extension Service is now taking calls. The toll-free hotline runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. weekdays through October 7th. When the hotline is closed, callers can leave a message. The hotline is staffed by certified Master Food Preserver volunteers in Douglas and Lane counties. The number to call is 800-354-7319. Last year, volunteers fielded nearly 1,490 calls to the hotline.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
JOHNSON APPOINTED CHAIR OF ROSEBURG SCHOOL BOARD

Rev. Howard Johnson has been appointed Chairman of the Roseburg Public School’s Board of Directors. Johnson takes the place of Director Rebecca Larson, who served as school board chair for the previous two school years. Johnson was voted in unanimously as chair at the board’s Wednesday night meeting.
ROSEBURG, OR
Scats & Tracks at Topits Park, July 15

CBPL release – Learn how to identify common animal tracks and scat of the South Coast from a field ranger Saturday, July 16 at 10:30am at Topits Park. During the program a field ranger from the Siuslaw National Forest will talk about signs animals leave beyond. All participants under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at Topits Park off of Norman Avenue. In the event of rain, the event will be held at the Coos Bay Public Library. This event is free for children and their grown-ups. The event is being offered as part of the Coos Bay Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program. During the summer, the Library offers both a reading challenge and programming for all ages which encourage people to read, learn, connect and explore the outdoors. Beginning June 20 and continuing through August 6, participants can enroll in the challenge earn badges, rewards, and a chance to win a grand prize. This year, people can participate either online or using a paper tracking form. Challenge registration is available on the Library’s website or at the Coos Bay Public Library. For more information on Summer Reading activities or the Reading Challenge, visit the Coos Bay Public Library’s website at www.coosbaylibrary.org, call (541) 269-1101 x 236 or email Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org.
COOS BAY, OR
Second Gentleman In Oregon Friday

EUGENE, Ore. – Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is in Oregon Friday. He joined Governor Kate Brown in Eugene for the first day of the World Championships. He also was with the Governor and members of the University of Oregon for a roundtable discussion on mental health. The goal of...
EUGENE, OR
Roseburg, OR
TEMPORARY INTERRUPTION OF DRINKING WATER SERVICE-GLENDALE

Due to a water main break in the City of Glendale, the drinking water service was temporarily shut off to all users on the public water system. Public Works Lead Marcus Brenden of the City of Glendale said because water pressure was dropped below twenty PSI, the city is on a boil water notice. Residents should not drink the water until further notice. Brenden said bottled water will be made available to the affected users on the public system.
GLENDALE, OR
Willamette Family takes OHA to court

A wellness and recovery organization based in Eugene has filed suit against the Oregon Health Authority, over OHA’s efforts to recoup nearly $10 million in alleged overpayments. In its case filed with the federal district court, Willamette Family says OHA’s collection efforts are determined by audits that are quote...
EUGENE, OR
MOVIES IN THE PARK HAPPENING FRIDAY NIGHT

Movies in the Park is back in Roseburg’s Stewart Park Friday night. Rescheduled from a rainout, the movie Sing 2 will be featured at dusk. The series is presented by Roseburg Parks and Recreation and is sponsored by Rogue Credit Union. The evening will begin with pre-movie entertainment at...
ROSEBURG, OR
MORNING CONVERSATION 7.14.22

Forester Justin Helgren has received the Oregon State University Forestry program Harold Bowerman Leadership Award. Helgren is also a graduate of Umpqua Community College. He now works for Roseburg Forest Products. 830 7 14 22.
ROSEBURG, OR
$1.7-Million Jury Award against SWOCC, July 13

On July 7, an Oregon jury awarded a former nursing student at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay $1.7-million dollars after she sued the two-year institution on the grounds of alleged Harassment & Discrimination. Nicole Gililland, now a law student in Massachusetts, claimed in her lawsuit that the college discriminated against her after learning about her past in the adult industry. The 30-year old mother has worked for a few production companies between 2007 & 2009. She alleged that the college used her adult films to discriminate against her. A spokesperson for the college says “the college is disappointed with the outcome of the trial. The college is exploring options and not currently providing interviews.” Salt Lake City attorney Brandon Mark represented Gililland.
COOS BAY, OR
When can you mow dry, cured grass? Restrictions change in Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Friday, July 15, 2022, Public Use Restriction Levels will change to MODERATE for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District as well as the public lands within the Umpqua National Forest and Roseburg District BLM are included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires, Douglas Forest Protective Association announced.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Road Trippin': The Oregon Vortex

Gold Hill, Ore — If you need a new mystery to solve, Gold Hill has a hidden gem with many questions waiting to be answered. I take you road trippin' just 20 miles north of Medford into the mysterious land of The Oregon Vortex. The Oregon Vortex lies in...
GOLD HILL, OR
12-year-old Coos Bay business owner has plans for expansion

COOS BAY, Ore. — He's been in the succulent business for five years now, and 12-year-old Dax Johnson says he has his sights set on moving his business into a building. From String of Pearls to Paddle Plants, Dax's Succulents gives plant lovers an array of succulents to choose from.
Did You Notice?, July 14

If you are a regular Bay Area commuter on Hwy. 101 between the two cities, you may have noticed the artwork on the two old retaining walls for the 76 Union gas tanks. The tanks are long gone, but the old gray concrete walls remain on the eastside of the railroad tracks. They have been upgraded. Here’s a report from North Bend City Administrator David Milliron to the City Council. “North Bend and Coos Bay elected and appointed leaders came together on June 30th to put the final touches on a mural at the city borders. Participating were Mayor Jessica Engelke, Councilors Timm Slater and Susanna Noordhoff, City Administrator David Milliron, Coos Bay Councilor Stephanie Kilmer, and Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock. The Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency engaged artist Mike Vaughan to create the mural for passing motorists along Highway 101. The mural, which took about 60 gallons of paint, shows the North Bend and Coos Bay tow boats pushing a ship out into the channel of Coos Bay, representing the area’s exploits into democracy.” Mike Vaughan is a former Coos Bay City Councilor also responsible for the mural in downtown Coos Bay across from the Egyptian Theatre.
COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co., July 15

OHA report – July 14, 2022 – Cases: 1,233 new, 831,173 total; Deaths: 13 new, 7,897 total; Hospitalized: 458, 35 more than last week (7/06). CHW report – July 14m 2022 – New cases: 46; Active cases: 333; Hospitalizations: 5; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,210.
COOS COUNTY, OR
CONSTITUTION PARTY OF OREGON ANNOUNCES CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR

The Constitution Party of Oregon has announced that Donice Smith of Roseburg is its candidate for Governor of Oregon. A release said that Smith was chosen June 1st in an online nominating convention conducted according to party bylaws under the direction of Chairman Jack Brown. Smith said, “I will be...
ROSEBURG, OR
FIRE CREWS DEAL WITH HAY TRAILER FIRE

Firefighters dealt with a hay trailer fire on Interstate 5 southbound on Wednesday night. According to Roseburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Babbitt, crews from RFD and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the fire just south of the Stewart Parkway overpass at around 7:20 p.m. Babbitt said the trailer was hauling approximately 100 bales of hay. The fire extended into a twenty by twenty-foot area of nearby brush.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RIVERBEND LIVE! WITH SOUL MUSIC FRIDAY NIGHT

Riverbend Live! continues its summer concert series with soul music on Friday night. The Danielle Kelly Soul Project will perform beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Winston’s Riverbend Park. Described as a “retro dance party band” the group will play music ranging from 1950s Motown tunes to soul classics to contemporary soul artists to their own original songs. The group is based in the Rogue Valley where Danielle Kelly also works in media at Jefferson Public Radio.
WINSTON, OR
Death Investigation, Douglas Co., July 15

RIDDLE, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult female found in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded. Identification and next of kin notification are pending. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.
RIDDLE, OR
Coast Guard medevacs injured woman in Bandon, July 14

ASTORIA, Ore. — The Coast Guard rescued an injured woman Wednesday, July 13, near Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint in Bandon. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received an agency assist request from Coos County Fire Dispatch at 2:06 p.m. of an injured 62-year-old woman who had reportedly fallen off of a rock near Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint and sustained a leg injury reported back pain. Coos County Fire Department, Bandon Police Department and emergency medical service personnel were on scene administering medical care but were unable to safely evacuate the woman due to the challenging terrain. Coast Guard watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend to assist. The aircrew arrived at 2:44 p.m., landed on the beach and transported the woman to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay in stable condition.
BANDON, OR

