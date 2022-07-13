CDC says testing for Monkeypox has begun

Starting July 13, Quest Diagnostics will begin testing for monkeypox, according to the CDC.

The company has developed a real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that uses patient swab specimens to qualitatively detect non-variola orthopoxviruses and monkeypox virus DNA.

The test is now available to healthcare providers nationwide according to a CDC statement.

Quest is also verifying CDC’s orthopoxvirus test and plans to make it available to healthcare providers in the first half of August.

Quest will offer monkeypox virus testing at the company’s advanced laboratory in San Juan Capistrano, California, and can accept specimens from anywhere in the country.

Anyone with a rash should talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to get tested, even if they don’t think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox.

Healthcare providers can order monkeypox virus testing from Quest as they normally would order tests.

According to the CDC, in the coming days, additional commercial laboratories are anticipated to come online and monkeypox testing capacity will continue to increase throughout the rest of this month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.