San Juan Capistrano, CA

CDC says testing for Monkeypox has begun

By Corrine Hackathorn
 3 days ago

Starting July 13, Quest Diagnostics will begin testing for monkeypox, according to the CDC.

The company has developed a real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that uses patient swab specimens to qualitatively detect non-variola orthopoxviruses and monkeypox virus DNA.

The test is now available to healthcare providers nationwide according to a CDC statement.

Quest is also verifying CDC’s orthopoxvirus test and plans to make it available to healthcare providers in the first half of August.

Quest will offer monkeypox virus testing at the company’s advanced laboratory in San Juan Capistrano, California, and can accept specimens from anywhere in the country.

Anyone with a rash should talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to get tested, even if they don’t think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox.

Healthcare providers can order monkeypox virus testing from Quest as they normally would order tests.

According to the CDC, in the coming days, additional commercial laboratories are anticipated to come online and monkeypox testing capacity will continue to increase throughout the rest of this month.

City
August, CA
UPDATE: Mass injury incident in Follansbee with ATV, side-by-side; four people taken by helicopter for treatment

UPDATE: July 15, 2022 – 10:51 p.m. 7News reporter Taylor Long has new information from Follansbee on the mass injury incident that happened Friday night. She spoke with Brooke County Sheriff’s Sergeant Nile Cline who said this was an ATV and side-by-side accident. Cline said one vehicle was rolled and another crushed. Four people were […]
FOLLANSBEE, WV
Jefferson County teen charged as an adult

A Jefferson County teen will be charged as an adult with four felony charges. Seventeen-year-old Steven H. Robinson of Steubenville was charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, burglary, and assault, That assault was allegedly against a police officer. Robinson allegedly broke into a house and when police arrived they asked...
3 charged in connection with fire at historic West Virginia church

West Virginia State Police say three people have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic church. Police said Wednesday that 18-year-old Braxton Allan Miller of Charleston, 19-year-old James Dean Elmore of Beckley and a juvenile boy were charged in the case. Police say the fire at...
Environmentalists claim there is radiation danger in Martins Ferry but city officials say water is “safe”

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF)- News over high radiation levels found near a facility in Martins Ferry continues to stir up a heated debate.  A few months ago, the Ohio Valley group CORR claimed radiation levels in the soil and water pose a health risk.   But city officials say what you’re hearing isn’t entirely true.  Environmentalists […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
