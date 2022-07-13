ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning sign Vladislav Namestnikov to one-year contract

By Mike Gould
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Vladislav Namestnikov to a one-year deal, player agent Dan Milstein said Wednesday. Namestnikov, 29, scored 16 goals and 30 points in 75 games with the Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars in the 2021–22 regular season. The 6’0″, 180-pound forward added one goal and two...

