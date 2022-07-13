Advocates For Gun Control Rally On Capitol Hill

A doctor who provided a 10-year-old rape victim with an abortion became a focus of GOP attacks. The doctor's attorney said she might sue Indiana attorney general Todd Rokita over a Fox interview. Rokita suggested she broke rules on reporting the procedure to state officials. She did not. The doctor...
Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, is still fighting hard to retain her House seat with just a month until she faces off against Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the western state's GOP primary. Cheney, a staunch conservative who voted with Trump more...
GOP pollster Frank Luntz predicted Saturday that former President Donald Trump's attacks targeting fellow Republicans "will come back to bite him," particularly as investigations and other controversies continue to pile up. Some analysts have suggested that Trump's grip on control of the Republican Party is waning, particularly as the former...
