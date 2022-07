Jim Ross always loves a chance to catch up with his friends and former co-workers in the wrestling business, but he is notably absent from this year’s Starrcast lineup. “Travel has been a problem for me,” JR said on this week’s “Grilling JR” podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator has been recovering from skin cancer treatment, announcing the diagnosis in October and then celebrating the news he was cancer-free in December. He still has a wound on his leg from the radiation treatment.

WWE ・ 16 HOURS AGO