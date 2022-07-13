Dreams In Motion this Saturday

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 7/15/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 34 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 28 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out twice. Sixteen persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on charges that included one Driving While Under the Influence call, six other alcohol-related charges, four felony charges and 21misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center current has 183 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 181 are being held in Lander and two inmates are outside of the facility.

