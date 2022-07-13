ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dreams In Motion this Saturday

wrrnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVERTON – This upcoming Saturday, while the hot air balloons fill the sky and climbers from all over the world flock to Lander, there is a golf tournament that has far-reaching benefits that help local people in need every year. That event is the annual Dreams In Motion...

wrrnetwork.com

wrrnetwork.com

Balloon Glow, Live Music Drew over 1,000 Saturday Night

The 42nd Annual Riverton Hot Air Balloon Rally’s Saturday night Balloon Glow drew a huge crowd estimated at over 1,000 people who flooded the launch field at Central Wyoming College’s Soccer Fields. There was live music by Barcode 307, a variety of Food Trucks, and balloons galore, each lighting up during the evening.
RIVERTON, WY
buckrail.com

Muddy Ridge Fire burning on the Bridger-Teton

BOULDER, Wyo. — A new fire is burning on the Pinedale Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The Muddy Ridge Fire was reported Wednesday, July 13, 2022, around 4 p.m. The fire is 1/4 acre in size and located near Muddy Ridge Road southeast of Boulder, WY. The...
BOULDER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Another full weekend of Events locally: Climbers Fest; Ethete Powwow; 42nd Balloon Rally; Auto Show; Day in the Park

Get ready for another full weekend of events in the Wind River Country, beginning with the start of the International Climbers Festival in Lander, bringing in climbers from all over country and world. The three day festival features vendors, movies, demonstrations and, of course climbing in and around Lander. There’s a full listing of events in the Wednesday Lander Journal and The Ranger and at this link.
LANDER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

This Haunted Wyoming Brothel Is Still Creeping People Out

Little Hudson, Wyoming has a population of around 433. You'll find it on Highway 789 between Landler and Riverton. That little town is home to one of the most famous steak houses in Wyoming. Sounds quaint doesn't it?. While eating there at that famous little steak house I had to...
thecheyennepost.com

Two Fatal Crashes on Wyoming Roads

On July 9, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 66.90 on US 191 south of Pinedale, Wyoming. Around 8:05 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2014 Dodge Challenger was headed south on US 191 when the vehicle drifted across the center line and...
PINEDALE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

No More Babies Born On Side Of The Road: Sublette County To Get Its Own Hospital

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Kari DeWitt nearly bled to death when she was pregnant with her son in 2014. In 22 counties in Wyoming, she could have gone directly to a hospital to deliver her child. However, since she lives in Sublette County, she had to wait 45 minutes at the local clinic to get a flight to Idaho.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
pinedaleroundup.com

Unruly Rendezvous crowds end with assault

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Restless crowds at downtown Pinedale bars on Saturday – the last night of the Green River Rendezvous – led to complaints and ended with a serious assault on a local man. Christopher Meeks, of Daniel, was found beaten and unconscious behind the Cowboy Bar...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Sheriff’s Office: Another Stolen Vehicle; Four Wheeler Flipped above Dubois and more

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 7/15/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 34 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 28 times and the county’s fire departments were sent out twice. Sixteen persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on charges that included one Driving While Under the Influence call, six other alcohol-related charges, four felony charges and 21misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center current has 183 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 181 are being held in Lander and two inmates are outside of the facility.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Woman’s Death On Wind River Reservation Blamed On Multiple Dog Mauling

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Ethete woman who died on the Wind River Indian Reservation in April following an attack by several loose dogs died as a direct result of dog bites, an autopsy has confirmed. The cause of death for 42-year-old Shawna Jo Bell...

