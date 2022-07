WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina led the way in CNBC’s ranking of America’s Top States for Business in 2022. CNBC has been conducting this study since 2007, and North Carolina has rarely finished outside of the top 10. Their second place finish last year was bested this year thanks to their “solid finances,” according to CNBC’s article.

