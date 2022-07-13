ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Police: Suspect shot while trying to steal unmarked Jackson police vehicle

By Kaitlin Howell
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police provided an update to an officer-involved shooting that happened on Friday, July 8.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said an officer, who was working a burglary suppression operation, was in an unmarked police vehicle around the Jacksonian Plaza when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him.

Hearn said a man exited the Charger and began to pull on the door of the unmarked police vehicle. When the door opened, the officer identified himself as a Jackson police officer.

According to Hearn, the suspect, Antrez Davis, began firing shots at the officer. The bullets hit the officer’s vehicle as he attempted to exit the vehicle. The officer returned fire, striking Davis.

Police said they arrested Davis and a second suspect, James Thompson. Both men have been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, attempted auto burglary and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Hearn said the officer’s name is being withheld for his safety while the investigation continues with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and the Jackson Police Department (JPD).

