Hill: Why are people allowed to remove plants in Sun City?

You know, I am really confused.

In our country and in our state, we contend with heat and water issues. Sun City was designed and built to be an oasis in the midst of a barren desert. Citrus trees and lawns were planted for shade, cooling and aesthetics. And now we have “outsiders” moving in here saying they love the community and yet what is one of the first things they do? Cut down the citrus trees and remove established shrubbery, contributing to the development of another heat island.

You say, “Heat island, what is a heat island?” A heat island is an area where greenery has been removed and replaced with cement, roadways, rocks, buildings and non-green items. These materials absorb heat rather than reflect heat causing outside and indoor temperatures to rise. So when your neighbor removes the 50-year-old trees you can expect your air conditioning bill to also rise. One large tree can produce enough oxygen in one day for four people.

There is now universal concern about how climate change and the creation of heat islands is not only raising the ambient temperature in those areas but is also affecting the air that we breathe. Trees, shrubs, lawns not only offer shade and cooler temperatures, but life-sustaining oxygen. Do people so eager to turn our community back into a barren desert even know that plants convert carbon dioxide into oxygen in a process called photosynthesis? We breath in oxygen and breathe out toxic carbon dioxide. Trees take in the carbon dioxide and convert it to oxygen.

By removing the trees and greenery, one is removing our air filters. There was an article in a national newspaper just last week about how creating these heat islands are contributing to increased respiratory problems due to elevated carbon dioxide levels. So as you watch your new neighbor cut down trees and shrubbery, just give a thought to the fact that not only is your A/C bill going to rise with increased heat, but your breathing is also going to be affected.

My confusion? How is it that our community is allowing individuals to make these plant removal decisions without considering the impact on all of us?

Sandra Hill

Sun City