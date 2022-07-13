ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

City to have forum on future of parks and rec programs

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
 4 days ago

Residents can give input on the future of parks and recreation programming, city officials announced Tuesday.

The Manhattan Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters, 2000 Denison Ave.

The purpose is to gain feedback on the future of parks and recreation programming. The meeting will be a facilitated public forum, according to a press release from the city government. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend and participate.

The public forum will involve a brief overview from city government staff members on the parks and rec programming and budget, followed by facilitated conversations aiming to seek community feedback and understanding while also acknowledging existing conditions, officials said.

“We are certainly experiencing significant challenges with program delivery due to workforce shortages and funding,” city manager Ron Fehr said in a statement. “Our goal is to meet with the public, and seek opportunities and partnerships, in order to begin to find common ground on how to move forward in a sustainable way, while still contributing to the high quality of life we desire.”

The forum is expected to end by 8:30 p.m. An agenda for the meeting will be posted on the city website by Friday, July 15.

