Lehigh Acres couple sentenced to 4 years in prison for PPP fraud

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres husband and wife will spend four years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $880k in PPP relief money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal Judge Thomas Barber sentenced Anthony Bruey to four years and three months in a federal prison.The judge called his wife Amber the mastermind behind the scheme that allegedly began in April 2020. She was sentenced to four years in prison.

Court documents show the Brueys were able to get multiple loans funded through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Small Business Administration after submitting fraudulent applications for six Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and six PPP loans.

Investigators said the couple submitted fake federal income tax documents and falsified applications that misrepresented their criminal history, dates of operation, number of employees and gross revenue of the applicant to obtain the loans.

Mrs. Bruey told the court she was pregnant in July and told the judge she was due to have her baby on February 25.The judge ordered to report to a North Carolina prison on April 3, giving her less than two months to figure out what to do with her baby. She showed no emotion as the judge sentenced her.

Anthony Bruey broke down crying when the judge sentenced him. He will to report to prison on August 15 and will not be there when his wife delivers their child.

