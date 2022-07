Jacksonville University Associate Professor of Biology Dr. Bryan Franks stopped by the show to talk about the University’s Marine Science Research Institute and its partnership with OCEARCH, a non-profit dedicated to researching ocean life – specifically sharks. Dr. Franks has been studying sharks for over 2 decades, and in honor of Shark Week this month, he talked about their importance in our oceans and the work JU and OCEARCH are doing to learn more about them.

