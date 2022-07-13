ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Moroccan report: Stampede at fault for migrant border deaths

By TARIK EL-BARAKAH
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2KQr_0geRiywo00
Migration Morocco EU Spain FILE - Riot police officers cordon off the area after migrants arrive on Spanish soil and crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco in Melilla, Spain, Friday, June 24, 2022. Two weeks after 23 people died at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla, the European Commission vowed to step up its work with Morocco on Friday to fight human smugglers using “new, extremely violent methods" and combat irregular migration into Spain. (AP Photo/Javier Bernardo, File) (Javier Bernardo)

RABAT, Morocco — (AP) — Morocco’s state-affiliated human rights council released a report Wednesday depicting last month’s attempt by hundreds of migrants to storm the border between the North African kingdom and the Spanish enclave of Melilla as “unprecedented in nature, tactics used and scope.”

At least 23 people, mostly from Sudan and Chad, died in the attempt. The National Council on Human Rights, or CNDH, concluded that most died of asphyxiation in what authorities called a stampede, although autopsies have not yet been carried out. In addition to the deaths, 200 Moroccan and Spanish law enforcement officers and more than 70 civilians were injured in the melee.

The CNDH released a 30-page preliminary report Wednesday on the events of June 24, following a fact-finding mission to the shared border between Morocco and Spain and surrounding areas.

A leading non-governmental human rights watchdog, AMDH, said the report is incomplete, and reiterated its calls for an impartial investigation into what happened. Several rights organizations have called for an independent probe and condemned authorities on both sides of the border for excessive use of force. Spanish prosecutors also launched an investigation.

The report said 2,000 migrants attempted a massive crossing to Melilla, mainly via the BarrioChino crossing area. It described the attempt as abrupt, well-organized and unusually massive, and took place in broad daylight in a concentrated area at the crossing station instead of all along the fence as in the past.

When they reached the crossing station, the migrants jostled in a very narrow and tightly secured space. The turnstile gates remained firmly closed, “probably contributing to the high death toll and number of injuries,” the report said.

It said the mission gathered from authorities, NGOs, and injured migrants at the hospital that Moroccan law enforcement officers did not use lethal weapons but used tear gas and truncheons to block the storming. It said it saw videos showing Moroccan policemen poking migrants lying on the ground with batons, and was told by authorities they were “isolated and individual cases.” CNDH said these actions were “unjustified.”

Videos showing Black men lying on the ground that day, some motionless and bleeding as Moroccan officers stood over them, sparked public outrage and condemnation from the United Nations chief. Other images showed groups of men climbing a fence while hurling rocks at Moroccan anti-riot police and then collapsing on the ground.

The CNDH concluded that asphyxia was the main cause in the deaths. However, the report said that “only an autopsy can accurately determine the exact individual causes of death.” The report said the bodies of the deceased remain in the morgue awaiting autopsies and DNA testing.

The fact-finding mission said a large number of Sudanese migrants started entering Moroccoin early 2021, which it described as a significant change in migrant communities in Nador.

Omar Naji, from the non-governmental human rights watchdog AMDH in Nador, described the report as “inaccurate and incomplete,” saying that it “reflects the official viewpoint of a complex problem."

He told The Associated Press that the report cannot be a substitute for the AMDH’s demand for an independent investigation, adding that the group will soon release its own report “in order to show the truth.”

The European Commission last week vowed to step up its work with Morocco to fight human smugglers who are using “new, extremely violent methods."

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Sudan forces fire tear gas at protests as death toll from tribal clashes rises

Police fired tear gas in Sudan's capital Khartoum Sunday against hundreds of anti-coup protesters who also called attention to increasingly deadly tribal clashes in the country's south. Experts say last year's coup created a security vacuum that has fostered a resurgence in tribal violence, in a country where deadly clashes regularly erupt over land, livestock, access to water and grazing.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moroccan#Border Fence#Stampede#Morocco#Rabat#North African#Spanish#Cndh#Amdh
The Independent

Jamal Khashoggi’s American lawyer sentenced to three years in UAE prison following detention at airport

An American lawyer who represented murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been sentenced to three years in prison in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being detained at an airport.Asim Ghafoor, a US citizen and Virginia-based civil rights attorney, was convicted of tax evasion and money laundering related to a tax evasion operation in the US, UAE state media WAM reported on Saturday.The Abu Dhabi Money Laundering Court sentenced him to three years in prison and a fine of three million dirhams (£689,000), then deportation from the UAE, two days after he was arrested at Dubai airport.State media said that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy