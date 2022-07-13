Manhattan chamber, CVB make budget requests for 2023

The Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau on Tuesday requested $1.29 million from the city in 2023 for tourism promotion, an increase of $194,911, or 17.6%, from the previous year.

Officials project that hotel bed tax revenue, which funds tourism promotion, will “increase greatly” in 2023.

The CVB and the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce made their budget requests and gave reports at the city commission meeting Tuesday night, as part of the city’s continuing 2023 budget process.

Karen Hibbard, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the funding goes to marketing costs to advertise and promote the city. The funding for the Convention and Visitors Bureau comes from the transient guest tax.

The city government has commitments that are deducted from the overall transient guest tax funds. Officials said they expect that fund to reach $2.16 million for 2023.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, is requesting $543,080 from the city government for economic development and military liaison services in 2023, an increase of $10,000, or 1.8%, from 2022.

Officials said the additional money is for military relations. The money comes from the Economic Development Fund.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce projects 776 new jobs, $13.9 million in new retail and sales tax, and an additional $7.8 million in property taxes and 1,300 new residents to the community in 2023.

Daryn Soldan, economic development director for the chamber, said challenges that the state department of commerce has identified in the community are child care, retaining talent, housing, and available sites for development for businesses to have space to operate.

Soldan said the chamber formed a childcare task force that has worked with local stakeholders to bid for Kansas SPARK funding. SPARK stands for Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas.

It’s the state entity that distributes federal COVID-19 relief funding. The task force is looking to fund fund a childcare-business incubator.

Commissioner Usha Reddi said the information about housing, childcare, and the entrepreneurial sectors is important.

“It seems more focused... and there’s a plan behind each of those elements,” Reddi said.

Commissioner John Matta said he liked the chamber’s information but wants to focus on finding and retaining talent and making Manhattan a hub for shopping.

The meeting was a work session, so commissioners didn’t take official action.

Doug Barrett, vice president of Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills, which partners with the chamber of commerce, said that underrepresented businesses need more support and funding.

Barrett said he wants to continue partnerships with K-State Innovation Partners, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, Kansas Gas Service and the K-State College of Business.

Mayor Linda Morse said she appreciated the chamber’s attention to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“I think we become a better community and more able to attract people when we include everybody,” Morse said.

Janet Nichols, military liaison for the chamber, reports that the military community has about $1.86 billion in community impact here.

She reported that the first brigade is home from Ukraine, and most of the division staff and artillery brigade are deployed in eastern Europe and will likely stay deployed into 2023.

Nichols also said the defense community infrastructure program will provide funding for Riley Avenue reconstruction at the Ogden gate.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau reported that in the 2nd quarter, there were 54 meeting events in Manhattan, generating an estimated economic impact of $4.89 million. Manhattan had 18 sporting events that had an estimated economic impact of $1.7 million.

According to Smith Travel Research year to date (May) reports that hotel occupancy is 50.1% with an average daily rate of $105.85, generating $53.07 in revenue per room. Total revenues are $10.3 million.