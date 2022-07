KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You know to call 911 in an emergency, but there’s a new number to call in a mental health emergency. The988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is launching Saturday. KMBC 9 spoke with mental health officials in Kanas and Missouri about how it will be implemented, and an Overland Park mother who hopes the lifeline will spare other families her pain.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO