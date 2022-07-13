ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

13 people found guilty this week in Mount Vernon Municipal Court

Knox Pages
 3 days ago

MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found 13 people guilty and sentenced two defendants after court trials, arraignments and hearings were conducted this week in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. These were the cases brought forward by the Mount Vernon Law Director's Office. JULY 13. Dakota Spurgeon, 18,...

www.knoxpages.com

Mount Vernon News

Violation of Consumer Sales Practices Act, R.C. 1345.01

Plaintiff, State of Ohio, by and through Attorney General Dave Yost, filed an action, against Defendant Sean Natola, in the Knox County Common Pleas Court, located at 111 E. High St., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050, being Case No 21OT12-0297, in the public interest and on behalf of the State of Ohio, having reasonable cause to believe that Defendant’s conduct violated the Consumer Sales Practices Act, R.C. 1345.01 et seq., and the Home Solicitation Sales Act, R.C. 1345.21 et seq. Defendant’s current address is unknown and his last known address was 13061 Montgomery Rd., Fredericktown, OH 43019. In violation of the aforementioned consumer protection laws, the Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to deliver services, performed services in an incomplete, shoddy, substandard, and unworkmanlike manner, and failed to give proper notices to consumers of their rights to cancel. The Plaintiff seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, damages for consumers, and civil penalties pursuant to R.C. 1345.07(D), and other relief the Court deems appropriate.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Mount Vernon News

Legislation passed by Mount Vernon City Council

The following legislation was passed by Mount Vernon City Council on July 11, 2022, signed by Bruce Hawkins, Council President, approved by Matthew T. Starr, Mayor, attested by Todd Hill, Clerk of Council. The legislation is on file with the Clerk of Council, 40 Public Square, Mount Vernon, Ohio for public inspection.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WDTN

‘It is time’: Prosecutor calls on court to set execution date for Ohio killer

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is calling on the Ohio Supreme Court to set an execution date for convicted killer Danny Lee Hill. Hill has been on death row for the 1985 attack, rape, and murder of 12-year-old Raymond Fife. Court documents say Fife had been riding his bike to visit a friend in Warren when he went missing. His father later found him murdered in a field.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Southern Ohio man pleads guilty to dealing deadly fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A 39-year-old Bidwell, Ohio man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today to dealing and possessing hundreds of grams of deadly fentanyl on a rural property in southern Ohio. Michael D. Valentine pleaded guilty to all five counts contained in an indictment returned against him in...
BIDWELL, OH
Knox Pages

Hawkins reappointed to COTC board of trustees

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has appointed a couple of local people to the Central Ohio Technical College Board of Trustees. Bruce E. Hawkins of Mount Vernon (Knox Co.) has been reappointed to the Central Ohio Technical College Board of Trustees for a term beginning October 1, 2022, and ending September 30, 2025.
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Yost files lawsuit against fake fishing lure business

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit in Defiance County against four people who ran an unregistered business that sold fishing lures it regularly failed to deliver and enrolled customers in a monthly fee-based subscription service they never agreed to join. To date, 84 consumers...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
KRMG

SWAT: Standoff with escaped Ohio inmate has ended

SWAT: Standoff with escaped Ohio inmate has ended On July 11, detectives went to the Baymont Inn in Mason to serve Thomas Cromwell’s warrant arrest, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said. (NCD)
wksu.org

Republican lawmaker wants customers to bank on Ohio businesses accepting their cash

It’s estimated the number of businesses that don’t accept cash has doubled since the start of the COVID pandemic. But even though many people have become comfortable paying with a smart phone or credit or debit card, a Republican state lawmaker wants to move the other way and make sure businesses are required to accept cash along with other forms of payment.
OHIO STATE

