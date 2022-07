The HSMTMTS star takes on the NYLON 19 and shares her secret love of country music, cottage cheese, and Are You The One?. Sofia Wylie is best known as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ resident mean-girl-gone good. As the series approaches its third season, debuting on July 27, however, Wylie wants you to know her character is not yet done growing. “In season three, I think there's a really different energy to Gina and you get to see so much more depth to her,” says Wylie. “She's very excitable this season, where in the past she's been quite sad.”

