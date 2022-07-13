ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Boichik Is Selling ‘Bagel Futures’ to Fund That Big East Bay Factory

By Dianne de Guzman
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBay Area bagels are no longer something East Coasters can sneer at, as the local scene has become a force to reckon with — and tour de force Boichik Bagels owner Emily Winston is looking to fuel this bagel boom even further with community help. Palo Alto Online has updates on...

sf.eater.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kion546.com

Cities where houses sell fastest near San Francisco

Cities where houses sell fastest near San Francisco. KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

SF Board of Supervisors Considers Compromise With Delivery Giants on First-In-Nation Permanent Fee Cap

Next week the San Francisco Board of Supervisors could approve a new law allowing restaurants to pay higher delivery fees to apps like DoorDash and Grubhub in exchange for better visibility and more promotion. The legislation would essentially codify a loophole to the city’s first-of-its-kind permanent 15 percent cap on the fees restaurants pay to third-party delivery companies; it would allow restaurant owners to opt out of the cap, paying 25 or 30 percent delivery fees in exchange for benefits like their businesses coming up faster in searches, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Trouble Coffee Isn’t Dead

It’s official: Trouble Coffee is no longer a tenant at 4033 Judah Avenue, as fellow Sunset business Damnfine took over the lease as of July 2. But even if Giulietta Carrelli’s groundbreaking temple to toast may be in new hands, longtime fans of her ultra-dark coffee can take some comfort in knowing they can still buy her San Leandro-roasted beans. Just like the old days, Carrelli will bike a bag of beans to your house — though, like the best surf breaks, that service is for Sunset neighborhood locals only.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Sebastopol, CA
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Leandro, CA
City
Oakland, CA
SFGate

Major hotel owner sells 99-year-old San Francisco hotel

The largest owner of hotel properties in San Francisco is close to finalizing the sale of a 99-year-old boutique hotel near Union Square. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is selling the 236-room Hotel Spero to an affiliate of Memphis-based real estate management firm Fairwood Capital LLC, the San Francisco Business Times reported. News of the sale was found through a liquor license application.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Five cuisines you haven’t tried in the Bay Area

(KRON) – The Bay Area offers some of the most diverse food options of anywhere in the world. Everyone knows about its Chinese, Mexican and Japanese food, but the area offers much more. Have you ever tried Liberian food? What about Ukrainian? Here are five cuisines that you might...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

SF’s First and Only H Mart Aims to Add More Dining Options With Food Court Expansion

Mega-popular Korean grocery store H Mart only debuted its first San Francisco store in April 2021, but already the company has taken steps to expand. According to reporting by the San Francisco Business Times, H Mart filed permits indicating the store hopes to take over a space adjacent to its 3995 Alemany Boulevard location; the expansion would add more than 27,000 square feet to H Mart’s footprint, which the company would use to add “food tenants on the ground level, adding to the grocer’s food court, and dry products in the cavernous basement.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sous Chef#Alcohol#Food Drink#Boichik Bagels#Smbx#Chef Preeti Mistry
Lookout Santa Cruz

EATERS DIGEST: Top local Yelp spots, an Asian snack shack and a Pretty Good burger

Happy Friday! Welcome to Eaters Digest, which is particularly full of good things to eat this week. Clear your calendar, you’ve got some work to do. Yelp reviewers can be nasty, but they also give credit where it’s due. This year’s list of top 100 restaurants in the Bay Area, according to Yelp reviews, includes three local restaurants: Pana Food Truck, Seabright Deli and Achilles – three favorite places of mine for Venezeulan arepas, incredible sandwiches and fresh falafel.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area. 1) Family Tide Pool Adventure – Bolinas (Saturday, 9:00 AM) 2) Bastille Day Festival – San Francisco (Saturday, 11:00 AM)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Tilting Prompts Revamp of San Francisco's Millennium Tower Fix

NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned that a recent acceleration in tilting of the Millennium Tower has prompted engineers in charge of the so-called "fix” to employ an unconventional strategy to prop up the building so as to stop it from leaning further while the rest of the work gets done.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRON4 News

More than 400 line up for Raising Cane’s grand opening in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s finally here in the Bay Area! Popular fast food chain Raising Cane’s grand opening was Thursday in Oakland. More than 400 people lined up Thursday morning at 8430 Edgewater Drive to go inside the restaurant known for its chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s announced on Twitter. Some lined up as early as 4 a.m.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

The best classic films set in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The American Film Institute compiled a list of the greatest films of all time twice, once in 1998 and again in 2007, and while the Los Angeles and New York metro areas are very well-represented, only three of the films on the list were set in the San Francisco Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
raventribune.com

Home prices are dropping in Sacramento, along with these northern cities

It may not seem like it’s abroad, but the housing heat wave is starting to cool off in parts of California. “I think it’s ironic because a few years ago Sacramento was the hottest market ever, and now we’re putting the other side of the list,” said housing analyst Ryan Lundquist, “in that list compiled by Redfin, Sacramento ranks second in the country to be the fastest market in the country.” For housing cooling. Other Northern California cities include Oakland in third place, Stockton in fifth, and San Francisco in tenth. “The market has been on fire a lot in the past few years and with prices going up, we are seeing a change in the market,” said Audrey Chaney, agent at eXp Realty. The change is good news for buyers. Options, do not include new construction projects. There are now 4,000 homes for sale, Lundquist said, about half of which have seen price drops. “Last month, for the first time in 17 months, average buyers were 1% less than the list price,” Lundquist said. For all sales, buyers paid an average of 4% last year above list price. | Video below | Groveland, Tracy On the list of California ZIP codes where home values ​​have risen, mortgage rates have doubled in the past few months to 6%. Chaney said that even with lower housing prices, it can be difficult to make mortgage payments due to the high interest rate. “A lot of people might get frustrated but the bright side is knowing our numbers get us to a plan, figuring out what’s financial and the cooling market means going back to reality,” Chaney said. “The reality check is that the honeymoon is over,” Lundquist said. “We spent this two-year period in the most aggressive market ever and now the market has turned into something else.” As for sellers, Chaney said they need to adjust expectations for the price they are asking for because the market is changing. | Related | Explanation: Balancing the real estate market means different things for sellers and buyers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
travelexperta.com

Top 5 Places You Must See in Silicon Valley

Located in Santa Clara County, California, and between San Francisco and the hills, Silicon Valley was once filled with plum, apricot, and cherry trees and was known to local residents as ‘The Valley of the Hearts’ Delight’. Today, the digital revolution has taken over and transformed this once fruit-filled land into the home of some of the biggest technology companies in the world. Wondering what to see in Silicon Valley? We’ve put together a list of some must-see sights in Silicon Valley that form its legacy as the nation’s high-tech business hub.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

How House of Prime Rib’s Joe Betz became a San Francisco icon

No list of iconic San Francisco figures would be complete without House of Prime Rib’s Joe Betz — one of the city’s longest-running restaurateurs. At 83, he’s a living history book, filled with pages that are lovingly inscribed with remarkable San Francisco tales from his time running an enormously popular discotheque in the Transamerica Pyramid to presiding over one of the city’s flagship restaurants for more than a third of a century.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
themreport.com

Bay Area Housing Market Cooling the Quickest

Has found that housing markets in northern California are cooling faster than anywhere else in the U.S., amid high mortgage rates and a faltering stock market. Five of the 10 U.S. housing markets that have cooled fastest this year are located in northern California–San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Stockton–and three of those five are in the Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy