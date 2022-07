CONYERS — Property owners in the city of Conyers can expect to pay a 10.8% increase in 2022 property taxes. The city has announced plans to approve a 2022 millage rate of 13.82 mills at a Wednesday, Aug. 3 meeting. Although the new millage rate is less than last year’s, it will constitute a tax increase due to an overall increase in the value of taxable property in the city. The 2021 millage rate was 14.59, which was a 9.6% increase over the previous year.

CONYERS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO