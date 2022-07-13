ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snap’s Upcoming NFT Feature, Explained

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 4 days ago
Weeks after Snap Inc. (SNAP) unveiled its paid premium subscription tier Snapchat+, the social media and camera company is eyeing a new feature. This time, Snap wants to add a non-fungible token (NFT) element. Article continues below advertisement. This move would launch Snap into the blockchain space along with...

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

