Gonzaga, Michigan State to play Veterans Day game on aircraft carrier

USS Abraham Lincoln Sipa USA

The game will actually mark the sixth time a college basketball game will be played on the water, with the previous five games part of the "Carrier Classic" in 2011 and 2012. Two of those games, as CBS Sports details, set to be played off the Florida and South Carolina coasts, were eventually canceled because humidity made the courts too slippery to play on safely.

CBS sports adds that the schools arranged for the game to take place with help from the U.S. government and that extra precautions are being taken to make sure that weather does not play a dangerous factor on game day. The "Carrier Classic" is not expected to be revived because of this game between the Bulldogs and the Spartans.

Gonzaga is projected to open the NCAA men's college basketball season at No. 1, while Michigan State is projected to be lower than the top 10.