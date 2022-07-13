ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Thanh Linh owner indicted on tax evasion, tax fraud charges

By WCBU
wcbu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of a popular West Bluff Vietnamese restaurant is facing allegations of tax evasion and...

www.wcbu.org

wlds.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Springfield Man on Cass County Warrants

Information has been released about an arrest in Morgan County from yesterday evening involving the U.S. Marshals. U.S. Marshals of the Central District of Illinois booked 24 year old Joshua D. Lowe of Springfield into the Morgan County Jail at 6:23PM on Cass County charges of home invasion, mob action, conspiracy, and battery.
CASS COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Case against woman charged with fatal DUI delayed

PEKIN, Ill. – A former Bradley University student will be back in court in two months in connection with the death of two out-of-state residents she allegedly hit while driving drunk. Court records in Tazewell County indicate a judge Thursday granted the delay in the case of Stephanie Melgoza,...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

$45M in Illinois' revenue from legal marijuana sales goes to help rebuild drug war-torn communities

Grants aiming to repair harm from the war on drugs are headed toward hard-hit communities in the Land of Lincoln. Through grants, the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority is channeling $45 million in tax revenues from legal marijuana sales to local organizations helping heal cities and neighborhoods negatively impacted by the state’s campaign against the illegal drug industry, according to a state news release.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Jails turn to Pritzker to stop prison transfer delays

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - There are 8 inmates sitting in the Peoria county jail who Sheriff Chris Watkins said should not be there due to their mental fitness. “They’re not supposed to be in a county jail, they’re not supposed to be in a DOC, they’re supposed to in a mental health facility getting that treatment and they’ve been sitting there for over a year waiting, it’s just unacceptable,” Watkins said.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

CEFCU issues scam warning

PEORIA, Ill. – A local credit union says, like other entities these days, scammers are out to get your bank information. CEFCU says some of its members have received calls “spoofed” to look like one of their customer service numbers, in order to try and get personal account information.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

One dead, two people hospitalized after Peoria shooting

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says one man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a Saturday shooting. Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a local hospital Saturday afternoon. According to Peoria Police Information...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Homicide-Suicide ruled in Thursday deaths

PEORIA, Ill. – One is a homicide. The other is a suicide. That is the ruling from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood on the two bodies found in the basement of a Central Peoria home Thursday, following autopsies. Harwood says Daniya Washington, 23, and Damarious Matthews, 20, were both...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Death of two shooting victims being investigated as murder/suicide

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The deaths of two people found in a Central Peoria home Thursday are being investigated as a murder/suicide. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified a woman as Daniya Washington, 23, of Otley Road in Peoria. Autopsy on Washington showed she suffered a gunshot wound to the head and likely died instantly.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with aggravated battery to police and more after found trespassing

Shortly after 5:00pm on Sunday, July 10th, Galesburg Police responded to the Mary Allen West tower in response to an unwanted male subject who had been banned from the property. Police arrived and were directed to an apartment. The subject, identified as 44-year-old Bobby Creighton of Galesburg, was found inside another male’s apartment. Creighton knew he was banned from the property but became increasingly upset with the police. After being detained, Creighton continually resisted officers and began kicking at officers – he struck one officer numerous times while in the elevator. When being transferred over to Knox County Jail staff custody, Creighton continually kicked at officers. It took multiple correctional officers to get him inside. Ultimately, Creighton was charged with Criminal Trespass, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

A mentor of a recent homicide victim speaks out

UPDATE (10:27 p.m.) — A mentor to Daniya Washington, who was found dead in a Peoria basement Thursday, spoke out on Facebook. SuAnne Krick is the coordinator of YoungLives Peoria, an organization for teen moms. Krick said Washington was a part of the group. “She has been an integral...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria County is getting another advocate for long-term care facility residents and their families

Peoria County is funding the creation of a new long-term care ombudsman position. "By design, this employee will be working exclusively with residents of long-term care facilities in Peoria County, making certain that all residents experience the best quality of life while living in that long-term care facility," Center for Prevention of Abuse CEO Carol Merna said.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

One juvenile dead, two injured after shooting in the East Bluff

A shooting Saturday afternoon in Peoria's East Bluff has resulted in the death of one juvenile while two others are hospitalized. Confirming the death to WCBU, Peoria Police Department spokesperson Semone Roth said officers located the three victims shortly after 2:30 p.m. after responding to Shot Spotter alerts at the intersection of Central and Frye avenues, east of the Glen Oak Community Center.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One person in serious condition after Kettelle Street shooting

UPDATE (8:52 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the victim is currently in stable condition. The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Harwood at (309) 494-8388, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000. PEORIA, Ill....
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

One Electrocution Victim Near Streator Released From A Hospital

Some good news to report following a scary workplace accident outside Streator. One of the five workers electrocuted Tuesday morning while doing gutter work is out of the hospital. The high school track coach of Daniel Moser says Moser was injured in the accident but has since been released from a hospital. Four other men were working with Moser for a gutter company out of Roanoke. One of them was flown to Peoria for treatment. No word yet on their conditions.
STREATOR, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Park District reacts to shooting near Proctor Center on Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating a shooting near Kettelle and Shelley Streets that seriously injured a person on Thursday. The location of the shooting was near the Proctor Recreation Center. Peoria Park District executive director Emily Cahill said patrons and children participating in summer camp at Proctor Center were inside when the shooting […]
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Two people found shot in Peoria home Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. — We’ve confirmed with Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood that two people found dead inside a central Peoria home Thursday afternoon both sustained gunshot wounds. Of course, a precise cause of death will be determined in an autopsy, which is currently scheduled for Friday. Harwood confirmed...
PEORIA, IL

