Calhoun, Jersey, Madison now on high COVID list

By Ron DeBrock
 3 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — Calhoun, Jersey and Madison counties are among 28 now listed by the Illinois Department of Public Health as having High Community Level for COVID-19. On Wednesday, the IDPH was listing a total of 76,931 cases and 802 COVID-related deaths to date for Madison County. Jersey County had 6,706 cases...

ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

County gears up to help steelworkers

WOOD RIVER - In the two weeks since US Steel announced its plans to cease operations in Granite City, Madison County officials are looking at how the closure will impact its workforce and communities. "We may not know everything that is happening just yet," Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. "But what we do know is this closure will be a loss for Madison County. The impact this will have on the workforce, their families and local communities will be felt throughout the Metro East." On June 28, U.S. Steel announced its plans to sell and repurpose the blast furnaces at its Granite City Works facility. The company signed a non-binding letter of intent with SunCoke Energy Inc., a raw material processing and handling company, to acquire the two blast furnaces and construct a new 2-million ton facility to produce pig iron.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton firm secures $3.8M asbestos verdict

PHILADELPHIA — Simmons Hanly Conroy in Alton has secured a $3.8 million verdict against Washington Penn Plastics on behalf of the estate of Daniel “Dan” Rugg and his wife, Sandra. Dan Rugg died of mesothelioma, an occupational cancer caused by asbestos, after working for about 30 years...
ALTON, IL
Rob Elliott Calls Funding for Lock and Dam 25 a Positive

Local Farmer and Illinois Corn Growers Association Industrial Committee Chair, Rob Elliott informs with the Infrastructure Bill, funding for Lock and Dam 25, north of St. Louis on the Mississippi River, has been a positive:. “We need to be sure that that thing carries through to fruition and funding actually...
ILLINOIS STATE
Marion County has first COVID-19-related death since early March

The Marion County Health Department is reporting the county’s first COVID-19-related death since early March. Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow says she is saddened to announce the death of a female in her 80s who was a long-term care resident, was vaccinated and was in the hospital. Marion County...
The Telegraph

County Republican fight gets personal

EDWARDSVILLE – The ongoing fight over Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler’s powers and his decisions has at times become very personal. The latest issue is an email sent by Madison County Board Member Mick Madison, R-Bethalto, to a Prenzler supporter claiming board members “have tried to protect” Prenzler “because he’s on the spectrum,” referring to autism spectrum disorder.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Health experts weight in on rising cases of new COVID subvariant in the Metro

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than two years since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in the St. Louis metro. St. Louis County is reporting a more-than-3 percent increase in cases over a seven-day period, while communities like St. Louis City and Jefferson County are now under the CDC’s high community level of risk.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival set to make Metro East stops

EDWARDSVILLE — The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's tour is bringing its next production to Illinois this summer. The festival's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" will stop in Edwardsville at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at City Park during its 24-stop tour of the bi-state area. The 24 tour dates include multiple stops in Illinois, including Brussels and East St. Louis.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

St. Louis 4th-most dangerous city to drive in

Every city has its difficult traffic areas, and every city is a different driving experience, but some are just downright dangerous. Big cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and New York may be some of the cities that come to mind when it comes to a dangerous places to drive. But surprisingly enough, America's three largest cities aren't even in the Top 10.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Four felony theft charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Four felony theft charges were filed Thursday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Elsie T. Rogers, 39, of Madison, was charged with retail theft over $300, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department. According to court documents,...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Scenario changing for both employers and job seekers

Employers are seeking candidates with a strong sense of business culture, according to Tony Fuhrmann, director of Madison County Employment and Training. "We're seeing a lot of companies that had said they wanted specific things from potential employees to even consider a job application, and now they have loosened up some of those things," he said. "Employers are looking at things like why they need a four-year college degree for a job and what else they could have instead of that. They're also reconsidering whether they need experience for certain jobs. "The old saying is that aptitude can be taught but attitude can't, and employers are much more looking for people with the right attitude," Fuhrmann said. "They want someone who will come to work every day and show up on time and work when they are there and get along with their coworkers. They can teach the aptitude, whether it's working a machine or something else."
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Moran named to new Granite City schools position

GRANITE CITY — Tim Moran has been named Vocational Education and District Student Safety Coordinator for the Granite City School District No. Entering his 32nd yeard with the district, Moran spent the past 13 years as an administrator. He served as Granite City High School Assistant Principal and oversaw the Career Technical Education (CTE) Program for the past nine years. The CTE program consists of machining, building trades, automotive, welding, electricity and all business classes.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Athletic Association plans banner project

ALTON – Madeline Eades, president of the Alton Athletic Association (AAA), wants people to know about the diversity of middle and high school sports athletes. At Wednesday's Alton city council meeting, Eades and AAA member Craig Lombardi asked for the council's blessing for the Alton Redbird Beautification Diversity Project, in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton. The group plans to hang banners on the green light poles on College and Washington avenues and State Street, highlighting students athletes at Alton High and Middle Schools.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

College, career fair set in Belleville

BELLEVILLE – Celess' Helping Hands, a non-profit organization, will host a Senior High College and Career Fair at the Salvation Army at 20 Glory Place in Belleville 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Organization Founder Augustine James said the event is for Madison and St. Clair County students. Celess'...
BELLEVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Lewis and Clark announces honors

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College has released the lists of full- and part-time honors students for the Spring 2022 semester. Students earning a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher out of a possible 4.0 are named to the President’s List. Those students earning a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.74 are recognized each semester on the Dean’s List.
GODFREY, IL
Effingham Radio

IDOC and Vandalia Mayor Release Statements on Vandalia Correctional Center

The Illinois Department of Corrections and the Vandalia Mayor have released statements in regards to the Vandalia Correctional Center. “I want to dispel some false information that is being spread throughout the state and specifically at Vandalia Correctional Center. Vandalia Correctional Center is NOT closing nor was it being considered for closure.
VANDALIA, IL
WAND TV

Dozens show their support for deadly crash victim organ donation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Dozens gather at St. John's Hospital in Springfield to raise the Gift of Hope flag, as an organ donation helps save nine lives. After a fatal crash in Christian County claims the lives of two Central A&M students, the Raider Nation gathers in support of the Virden family.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Springfield Man on Cass County Warrants

Information has been released about an arrest in Morgan County from yesterday evening involving the U.S. Marshals. U.S. Marshals of the Central District of Illinois booked 24 year old Joshua D. Lowe of Springfield into the Morgan County Jail at 6:23PM on Cass County charges of home invasion, mob action, conspiracy, and battery.
CASS COUNTY, IL
