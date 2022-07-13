Andre Iguodala says Rasheed Wallace would be better than Giannis today | THE HERD

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced the uniform numbers of T.J. Warren, Edmond Sumner and Royce O'Neal. All three players are new to the roster this offseason. O'Neal: He will wear 00 this upcoming season for the Nets, and he was acquired in a trade with the Utah Jazz. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that deal was for a 2023 first-round pick. O'Neal averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Jazz last season. They are the only franchise that he has played for in his entire NBA career.

