A tour helicopter flies along Kauai's Na Pali Coastline (Douglas Peebles/Corbis via Getty Images) Growing up on Oahu, I’ve become accustomed to hearing about tour helicopter crashes in the news. It happens often enough that I started a running list of places that I wouldn’t fly to on a helicopter tour: into Mount Waialeale on Kauai, the West Maui mountains and the cliffs of Molokai.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO