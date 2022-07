YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Freda A. (May) Kochera, 98, passed away peacefully in the loving presence of her family on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Humility House. Freda was one of four daughters born to William M. May and Gladys (Hendershot) May on February 26, 1924, in Clearville, Pennsylvania, coming to the Youngstown area in 1926.

