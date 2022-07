NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department has arrested another individual in relation to the courthouse shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. Police arrested and charged Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant, 22 of Vanceboro, with one count of accessory after the fact for first-degree homicide, and one count of accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

2 DAYS AGO