WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized when an SUV pulled out in front of him and the two collided Saturday afternoon. At 3:04 p.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and medical first responders responded to a report of a traffic accident with injuries in the 5300 block of Arthur Street in Wright Township. The investigation showed that a 57-year-old Coopersville woman was driving a 2018 GMC Acadia and pulled out of a private driveway and into the path of a westbound 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle being ridden by a 35-year-old Conklin man, when the two collided.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO