ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perris, CA

Turpin children 'failed' by Southern California social services, report says

By Stella Chan, Ray Sanchez, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe social services system "failed" and further harmed 13 children who were rescued in 2018 after being starved and tortured by their parents for years in Southern California, according to an independent report presented Tuesday to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors. After the children of David and Louise...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF GWINNETT COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO: 22-AD-00029-5

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF GWINNETT COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO: 22-AD-00029-5 In RE: for Adoption of: Kaden Jamal Elder, a minor child NOTICE OF PUBLICATION To: Corey Sanchez Walker The Petition for the adoption of a minor child was filed in this Court on February 18, 2022, by the Petitioner, alleging that the current whereabouts of the biological father are unknown and asking the Court to terminate the parental rights and obligations of the father with respect to the minor child. You are hereby commanded to and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Tiffany R. Lunn-White, Petitioner's Attorney, whose address is 110 Habersham Drive, Suite 106, Fayetteville, GA 30214, within thirty (30) days from the date of this publication your objections or response to the Petitioner's Petition for the adoption of minor child. This the 6th day of May 2022. Respectfully Submitted, LUNN LAW LLC -s- Taffany R. Lunn-White, Esq. Georgia Bar No: 142367 110 Habersham Drive Suite 106 Fayetteville, GA 30214 901-76085 7/17 24 31 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Defense tech company plans $60M investment in Georgia, but taxpayer contribution is unknown

(The Center Square) — A defense technology company plans to invest $60 million in a new manufacturing and research facility in Fulton County. California-based Anduril Industries plans to create more than 180 new jobs in Atlanta over the next three years. However, Jessica Atwell, a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications specialist, declined to divulge whether taxpayers footed the bill for any incentives, saying the project remains active.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy