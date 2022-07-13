ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Nandi Bushell Transform Into A Drum Stick-Wielding Cartoon

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Nandi Bushell is truly living her best life. She may be an exceptional musician, but she's still 12 years old. Last year, she revealed that she had partnered with Cartoon Network as their first ever "Musician in Residence," and now she's taking that a step further. The prodigy has now turned into a cartoon herself. Nandi shared a video on Instagram that shows her transform into a drum stick-wielding animated version of herself and interact with other characters from the network's show catalog.

"Soooo excited! I am actually a cartoon character!" she captioned the post. "I can’t wait for you to see me is some #awesome #cartoonnetwork @cartoonnetworkofficial shows, coming soon! It’s going to be #EPIC" Though she didn't mention any specific shows she did tag Teen Titans Go! and Craig of the Creek, so there's a good chance she'll be making appearances in those.

See Nandi's post below.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drum Stick#Cartoon Network#Cartoonnetworkofficial
iHeartRadio

